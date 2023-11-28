Top track

Nick Hilder / March / Inscape

The Gladstone Arms
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
An evening to celebrate the release of Nick Hilder's 'How To Write Love Letters' record, which is available now on all streaming platforms. Nick will be joined by friends March, Inscape and, a special letter writing workshop delivered by international host Read more

Presented by Bark.
Lineup

The Gladstone Arms

Gladstone Arms, 64 Lant St, London SE1 1QN, UK
