Noah and the Loners - Teenage Tragedy

Noah and The Loners + Oki Moki

Dabadaba
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Punk teens Noah and the Loners are fronted by 18 year old singer songwriter Noah Lonergan on vocals and guitar, with Amber Welsh on bass, Joseph Boyle on guitar and Noah Riley on drums. Noah and the Loners have something to say and they're saying it loud....

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Noah and the Loners, Oki Moki

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

