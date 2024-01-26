DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Punk teens Noah and the Loners are fronted by 18 year old singer songwriter Noah Lonergan on vocals and guitar, with Amber Welsh on bass, Joseph Boyle on guitar and Noah Riley on drums. Noah and the Loners have something to say and they're saying it loud....
