DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Noah and The Loners

Dabadaba
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Punk teens Noah and the Loners are fronted by 18 year old singer songwriter Noah Lonergan on vocals and guitar, with Amber Welsh on bass, Joseph Boyle on guitar and Noah Riley on drums. Noah and the Loners have something to say and they're saying it loud....

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Noah and the Loners

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.