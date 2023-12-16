Top track

Valentina Fin - Cloud of Flies

Valentina Fin 4et in concerto

Il Carso in Corso
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMonfalcone
€8

About

Valentina Fin pluripremiata cantante e compositrice vicentina si presenta al pubblico monfalconese il prossimo 16 dicembre alle ore 21.00 presso il Carso in Corso, grazie alla intensa collaborazione con la rassegna nazionale Estensioni Jazz Club Diffuso, i Read more

Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Valentina Fin

Venue

Il Carso in Corso

Corso del Popolo, 11, 34079 Monfalcone GO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
50 capacity

