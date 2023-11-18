Top track

Factory 93 presents Indira Paganotto & TRYM

The San Francisco Mint
Sat, 18 Nov, 4:00 pm
$48.18

About

Another big night in SF, coming in hot! Join us on 11/18 with Indira Paganotto + Trym at the San Francisco Mint!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Factory 93.

Lineup

Indira Paganotto, TRYM, Mossmoss

Venue

The San Francisco Mint

88 5th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

