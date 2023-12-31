DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Never before have you sung your heart out to 'I've had the time of my life' and meant it so deeply. You won’t hear a better DJ set to bring in 2024….DJ Callum playing the hits until 2am, with a proper midnight countdown.
Expect to hear:
ABBA / ACE OF BAS...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.