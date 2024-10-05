DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Speedometer are one of the UK's most established funk and soul bands.
Since forming as a quartet in 1998 inspired by The Meters, Speedometer have been at the forefront of the funk and soul scene.
While on the playlists of every funk and soul DJ dropping...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.