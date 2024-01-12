Top track

VETERANO (feat. DJ Shocca)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Shocca + Special Guests | Sacrosanto Tour

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

VETERANO (feat. DJ Shocca)
Got a code?

About

Ti ricordiamo che per accedere è obbligatoria la tessera Arci, per farla ti consigliamo di compilare la preadesione online sul nostro sito https://www.circolomagnolia.it/tessera-arci/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Magnolia.

Lineup

DJ Shocca

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.