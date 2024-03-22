Top track

All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Discovery Zone, Cate Kennan

Zebulon
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go
Got a code?

About

Discovery Zone, Cate Kennan

Discovery Zone is the experimental pop project of New York / Berlin musician and multimedia artist JJ Weihl. After the slow-building but undeniable fervor around her debut album Remote Control, Discovery Zone announced her seco...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Discovery Zone, Cate Kennan

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.