Mioli Music Presents: Kausmic

1351 Polk Street
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
San Francisco
$11.33
About

*NEW VENUE PARTY!!*

Excited to have found a fun new venue space!

We welcome you to a brand new (to us) space we’re happy to be a part of & a place to find your aural bliss.

What we love about this space is it's just the right size for a proper dance flo...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Mioli Music.

Venue

1351 Polk Street

1351 Polk Street, San Francisco, California 94109, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

