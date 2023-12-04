Top track

Sophie May - Bruises & Scratches

Sophie May

The Forge at The Lower Third
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Sophie May live at The Forge at The Lower Third.

This is an 18+ event
Communion Presents

Lineup

Sophie May

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

