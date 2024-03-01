DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bo Ningen Live Score The Holy Mountain

EartH
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Deeper Into Movies proudly presents a one off performance/ screening - Bo Ningen perform a new reimagined score to Alejandro Jodorowsky’s cult classic The Holy Mountain live on stage.

The London-based Japanese...

Presented by Deeper Movies.

Lineup

Bo Ningen

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

