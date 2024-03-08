Top track

Sunda Arc

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.56

About

Sunda Arc are brothers Nick Smart and Jordan Smart, best known as two-thirds of jazz-influenced minimalists Mammal Hands, have released their sophomore album ‘Night Lands’ via Gondwana Records, home to such artists as GoGo Penguin, Portico Quartet, Hania R...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Sunda Arc

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

