Thanksgiving Eve

BLVD Astoria
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyFlushing
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
For table reservations and more please contact Allan (646) 263-4593 or email rsvp@crustnation.com

MUST BE 21+ WITH VALID STATE ID

*NO REFUNDS*

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Crust Nation & Dream Hospitality.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

BLVD Astoria

31-17 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens, New York 11105, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

