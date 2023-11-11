DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

After Dark

Patterns Upstairs
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝘼𝙁𝙏𝙀𝙍 𝘿𝘼𝙍𝙆: 𝙋𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉𝙎

Yes people, we are back! This time round we are taking over the upstairs of one of Brightons favourite venues, 𝙋𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉𝙎. We will be joined by some familiar faces and some new friends we have made on our journe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Venue

Patterns Upstairs

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
600 capacity

