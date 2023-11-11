𝘼𝙁𝙏𝙀𝙍 𝘿𝘼𝙍𝙆: 𝙋𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉𝙎

Yes people, we are back! This time round we are taking over the upstairs of one of Brightons favourite venues, 𝙋𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉𝙎. We will be joined by some familiar faces and some new friends we have made on our journe...

Read more