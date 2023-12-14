Top track

Minor Threat - Minor Threat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

'Minor Threat Photographs of Glen E. Friedman' Book Talk + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:30 pm
Artist signingNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Minor Threat - Minor Threat
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade NYC is very excited to present a book talk + signing with Glen E. Friedman, Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), and Lyle Preslar (Minor Threat) - moderated by Johnny Temple on Thursday, December 14th at 6:30pm.

This unique eve...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Glen E. Friedman, Brian Baker, Lyle Preslar

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.