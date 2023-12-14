DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade NYC is very excited to present a book talk + signing with Glen E. Friedman, Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), and Lyle Preslar (Minor Threat) - moderated by Johnny Temple on Thursday, December 14th at 6:30pm.
This unique eve...
