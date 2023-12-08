DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tristan Cappel

The Stowaway
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33
About

Tristan Cappel, a Detroit-born saxophonist, composer, and producer now based in Los Angeles, boasts mastery over a range of woodwind instruments, including saxophones, flutes, and clarinets. He is a student of Lee Konitz, Benny Green, and Emmy-Winning Comp...

21+ event
Presented by The Stowaway

Lineup

Tristan Cappel

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

