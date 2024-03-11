Top track

Ches Smith Laugh Ash

Solar Myth
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ars Nova Workshop welcomes percussionist Ches Smith and his new project Laugh Ash, at Solar Myth on March 11.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

Ches Smith

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

