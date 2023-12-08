DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skatepharm Christmas Party 2023

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyMargate
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We wel­come back Skatepharm for anoth­er Christ­mas Par­ty this Decem­ber! Presenting the SOTY awards, pre­mier­ing the new Fish Supper video and play­ing some sweet tunes into the night. All welcome.

DOORS: 6PM

FREE ENTRY!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

