Furiaqueer Madrid

El Sol
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FURIAQUEER · MADRID

Fiesta que acoge diferentes disciplinas artísticas unidas por la disidencia sexual y de género: DJs, música en directo, cabaret…

Bienvenides a un espacio donde poder mover el culo, libre de actitudes machistas, racistas, homófobas, tr...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol.

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

