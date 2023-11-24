DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Aunque quizás haya sido el secreto mejor guardado del Poblenou, hoy a BRIDGE 48 se le proclama como el oasis creativo y universo paralelo de artistas de música electrónica de todo el mundo. La Poblenou Open Night te invita a descubrirlo!
Este año, se pres...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.