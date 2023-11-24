DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POBLENOU OPEN NIGHT

Bridge_48
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Aunque quizás haya sido el secreto mejor guardado del Poblenou, hoy a BRIDGE 48 se le proclama como el oasis creativo y universo paralelo de artistas de música electrónica de todo el mundo. La Poblenou Open Night te invita a descubrirlo!

Para mayores de 18 años y menores acompañados
Organizado por Bridge48 Studios.

Venue

Bridge_48

Carrer de Llull, 48, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

