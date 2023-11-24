DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DUSTY 4 TRACK Single Launch + support from Tom Manningley

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dusty 4 Track are releasing their second single through I'm Not From London Records and are throwing a party to celebrate. Any money made from the night will be going towards a physical EP released after xmas.

Formed just over a year ago Will Jeffery and...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.