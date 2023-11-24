DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dusty 4 Track are releasing their second single through I'm Not From London Records and are throwing a party to celebrate. Any money made from the night will be going towards a physical EP released after xmas.
Formed just over a year ago Will Jeffery and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.