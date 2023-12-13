Top track

Negative Energy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Art Trip and The Static Sound, Bona Rays, and more

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Negative Energy
Got a code?

About

Our final soiree of the year this time with some Flashback classics -Art Trip and the Static Sound bring together avant-punk, social commentary, and enigmatic vibes on stage. Joining them is the original UK punk group Bona Rays, led by Chas Hines, one of t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Bad Fractals, Bona Rays, Art Trip and The Static Sound

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.