MajorStage Presents: Live Hip Hop @ The Meadows (Late Show)

The Meadows
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come out to The Meadows to see local Hip Hop live!

Featuring:

TBA

Presented by MajorStage

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by MajorStage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

