Fumaça Fluxo [Funk BR] Area Nightclub, Manchester

Area Manchester
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

português/english   

Fumaça Fluxo 🇧🇷 
Area Nightclub, Manchester  
23:00 - 5:00   

Funk BR a noite toda ෆ╹ .̮ ╹ෆ

Endereço: 50 Sackville St, Manchester M1 3WF, UK

  Ingressos: £8 - 20

  𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗 

Line up  :

Bia Marqu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo
Venue

Area Manchester

50 Sackville St, Manchester
Doors open11:00 pm

