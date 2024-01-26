Top track

Catch a Vibe

Peckham Levels
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
PartyLondon
About

A night all about the VIBES through dance!

Whether you’re dancing, eating or here to just watch the vibe, we’re playing the sounds of House, Amapiano, RnB, Hip Hop, and Bashment.

Brought to you by Warmers from the HouseWarmers Team.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

