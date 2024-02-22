DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jeffrey Dallet, Joshua James and the First Aid Kit, Foxlin

miniBar
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

miniBar and Happy Nomad Booking present:

JEFFREY DALLET

(folk/rock singer/songwriter from Denver!)

dalletband.com

JOSHUA JAMES AND THE FIRST AID KIT

(local psych-folk)

linktr.ee/joshuajameswarren

FOXLIN

(local wanderer)

foxlin.bandcamp.com

7 PM...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

