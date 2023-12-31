DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hunbelievable New Year's Eve

Two Palms
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come and live, laugh, love 2023 away with a special NYE bash. Join us for a night of straight up smash hits with music from...

ABBA • Ace of Base • All Saints • Anastacia • Ariana Grande • Avril Lavigne • Backstreet Boys • Beyonce • Blue • Britney Spears...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shuffle LDN.

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

