Ruckus24 x World Below presents: Prunk + more

TESTBED
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLeeds
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Local party-starters Ruckus24 present an all-night takeover on the back of a huge sell-out party in early August with Prunk, The Ghost + more

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Citizens.

Venue

TESTBED

Crown Point House, 110 Hunslet Ln, Leeds LS10 1ES, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
2500 capacity

