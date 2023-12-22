DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: GRRL x Made of Oak
with DJ Lil Meow Meow
Friday, Dec 22nd, 2023
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 8PM || Show 9PM
GRRL x Made of Oak
James Mapley-Brittle (GRRL) and Nick Sanborn (Made of Oak, Sylvan Esso) make and spi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.