GRRL x Made of Oak

Eulogy
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
About

Eulogy Presents: GRRL x Made of Oak

with DJ Lil Meow Meow

Friday, Dec 22nd, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 8PM || Show 9PM

GRRL x Made of Oak

James Mapley-Brittle (GRRL) and Nick Sanborn (Made of Oak, Sylvan Esso) make and spi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

GRRL, Made of Oak

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

