Pufuleti presenta il nuovo album 'Perle ai Porci'

TPO
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cavalluccio di mare col cuore di burro, l'1 dicembre il take-over di Pufuleti al TPO. Il rapper preferito dai tuoi rapper preferiti presenta il suo nuovo album, „Perle Ai Porci“, in uscita il 15 novembre su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da No Glucose Aps.

Pufuleti, Drumtomski, Zutera and 3 more

TPO

Via Camillo Casarini, 17/5, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

