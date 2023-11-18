DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

November Spender Bender- Featuring Local Artists & Makers

Alex's Bar
Sat, 18 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a little fun & support small business

NOVEMBER SPENDER BENDER

Feat. Local Artists and Makers

- Tarot Readings

- DJs

- Live Music

- Drink Specials + more

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

