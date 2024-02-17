Top track

Queen of Saba, Reid Stefan - Chiodo Fisso

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Queen of Saba + Trust The Mask

Officina MECA APS
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Queen of Saba, Reid Stefan - Chiodo Fisso
Got a code?

About

Sabato 17 Febbraio arrivano a Officina MECA i Queen of Saba. Alieni in un mondo che spinge al binarismo, i Queen of Saba si presentano con colorata irruenza per smantellare i dogmi di genere ed esplorare le infinite sfumature della musica. Duo elettronico...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass. Officina Meca APS.

Lineup

Trust The Mask, Queen of Saba

Venue

Officina MECA APS

Viale Cavour, 189, 44122 Ferrara FE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.