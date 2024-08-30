DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HotHaus Drag Presents – A Night Of Happy Endings: HotHaus Does Disney
Once upon a time, a stunning green-haired Queen and her Drag friends made a wish to put their twist on all things Disney. For one night only - that wish is about to come true! Expect a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.