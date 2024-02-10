DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clark (Sus Dog Live)

Le Sucre
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€23.50
En mai dernier, Clark présente "Sus Dog" son dixième album studio et le premier à se concentrer entièrement sur sa voix. Sorti sur son propre label en plein essor, Throttle Records, l'album a été produit par Thom Yorke, qui chante et joue de la basse sur l...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Encore & Dif

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

