NYE at ZENNER

ZENNER
31 Dec 2023 - 1 Jan 2024
PartyBerlin
About

We are celebrating NYE at Zenner again and we’ve got something special for you.

Line up announcement Nov 16th

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Zenner

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

