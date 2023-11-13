Top track

Verdena - X Sempre Assente

X sempre assenti

Cinema Beltrade
Mon, 13 Nov, 3:00 pm
FilmMilano
From €6

About

Un film documentario che segue il gruppo rock dei Verdena nella loro vita privata e nella preparazione del tour di “Volevo Magia”, disco che segna il loro rientro sulle scene dopo sette anni di silenzio. Un’opera unica per capacità di entrare nell’intimità...

Questo è un evento 6+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:45 pm

