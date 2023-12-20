DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

10k Holiday Party

Public Records
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Niontay

Anysia Kym

DJ Paradise

Sideshow

El Cousteau

TAKA

DJ Blackpower

Special Guests

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all.We reject all forms of aggressive behavior including, Racism,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

1
Niontay, DJ Paradise, El Cousteau and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.