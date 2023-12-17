DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop di fotografia w/Domenico Flora

SPAZIO STUDI FLAMINIO
Sun, 17 Dec, 10:00 am
WorkshopRoma
€41.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Spazio Studi presenta il Workshop di Fotografia con l’artista e docente Domenico Flora. Domenico Flora nasce a Maratea nel 1996, vive e lavora a Roma. Da anni si dedica all'insegnamento della pratica fotografica presso istituti scolastici e spazi privati e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

SPAZIO STUDI FLAMINIO

Via Ennio Quirino Visconti 20, 00193 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:00 am

