DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Spazio Studi presenta il Workshop di Fotografia con l’artista e docente Domenico Flora. Domenico Flora nasce a Maratea nel 1996, vive e lavora a Roma. Da anni si dedica all'insegnamento della pratica fotografica presso istituti scolastici e spazi privati e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.