Morfina

Siroco
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La aventura que comenzó en 2016 llega a su fin con un último concierto de la banda madrileña Morfina. Un concierto de despedida que estará cargado de emociones por todo lo vivido a lo largo de estos años y en el que la banda solo quiere que la gente que le...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Morfina

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

