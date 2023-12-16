DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Forever Young Premiere

The Bill Murray
Sat, 16 Dec, 1:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Paddy Young & Horatio Gould present their short film ‘Forever Young’ along with some other visual treats and special guests! It’s gonna be like the Oscars but everyone’s getting slapped. See you there!

‘Young is surely on the road to stardom.’

★★★★★ Roll...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Paddy Young, Horatio Gould

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:15 pm

