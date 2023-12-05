Top track

House of Cards

Alexander Stewart

The Forge at The Lower Third
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an intimate show to celebrate the release of Aleander Stewart new EP – if you only knew

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Alexander Stewart

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

