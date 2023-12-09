DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Home Club

Siroco
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15.50
Los ritmos más cósmicos y sugerentes aterrizan una semana después, el 9 de diciembre, para alegrar a los más bailongos de la capital que no se hayan escapado el puente. Gela es una de las mejores selectoras y lectoras de pista del país y el directo de J*...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Home Club

Gela, JackWasFaster, 1st Degree

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

