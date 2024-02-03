DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HERITAGE (EP launch) + Mikoudi + Blodeuynn

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Exactly a year since their last sold out EP launch in Leeds at Hyde Park Book Club, Heritage are back with a new EP, new music and are launching it at Brudenell Social Club on February 3rd 2024, their first ever headline show at the legendary venue. Not on...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Heritage

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

