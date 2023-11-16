DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zine Launch - 'Heaven Is Beneath This City'

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HEAVEN IS BENEATH THIS CITY is a poetry zine about london, romance and hospitality work. Join us at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes to celebrate its creation! Readings at 7.30pm

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes.

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.