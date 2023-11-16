DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Seguimos la temporada de conciertos bajo el nombre de Universo, esta vez toca: Stormykid
Prepárate para cantar a pleno pulmón sus mejores canciones y os adelanto que "Una anilla de tu sujetador" sonará seguro, el cual es un adelanto de LMDS, su nuevo albú...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.