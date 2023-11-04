DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ceasefire : party at TRC / fundraiser for MAP

Total Refreshment Centre
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £6.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're throwing another party to raise funds for MAP (Medical Aid for Palestinians).

TRC djs all night on Elan Carebell's 12 point quadrophonic sound system.

The targeting of civilians is never acceptable. Urgent action is needed now to save lives.

100%...

Presented by Church Of Sound.

Lineup

TRC DJs

Venue

Total Refreshment Centre

Unit2, 2A Foulden Rd, London N16 7UR
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
100 capacity

