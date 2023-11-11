Top track

PulSo x Sábado x MaCeRa

Macera Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
About

Sábado en MACERA

DOWNSTAIRS/

Desde Merida,Mexico, nos visita ADEMARR, tras su ultimo lanzamiento en SINCOPAT y ROAM recording, esta acompañado de Lebollet con quien ya ha compartidoalgun EP y mucha sinergia de cabina en varios escenarios, sin duda una no...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Macera Club.

Lineup

Ademarr, Lebollet

Venue

Macera Club

C. de Ventura de la Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

