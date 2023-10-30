Top track

Danny, Vanity Fairy, Pink Eye Club, Fat Dog DJs

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£5

About

[DANNY](https://www.instagram.com/dannyrealreal/) - first official headline show (doing the encore on behalf of Fat Dog notwithstanding) for this hyper rap pop sensation...don't miss this 15 minute whirlwind of a show

[VANITY FAIRY](https://www.instagram.com/vanityfairydust/) - A failed actor, writer, administrator, waitress, seamstress, b...

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Sam Fraser, Pink Eye Club, Vanity Fairy and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

