Strictly Jazz: The Music of John Scofield

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMemphis
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Crosstown Strictly Jazz Series, presented by Crosstown Arts in collaboration with Strictly Jazz Entertainment, is designed to salute classic jazz music as contemporary musicians perform the work of the legends.

John Scofield’s guitar work has in...

Presented by Crosstown Arts.

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

